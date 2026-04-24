Group questions military account, seeks independent probe into Negros bloodshed

“We want to have a truly independent investigation into the incident because we don’t believe those 19 individuals were just killed like chickens,” Karapatan Secretary-General Tinay Palabay told reporters.

According to the Armed Forces of the Philippines, troops from the 79th Infantry Battalion killed 19 suspected insurgents, including a wanted rebel leader.

The military maintained that the operation was legitimate and conducted in accordance with rules of engagement.

Karapatan, however, raised doubts about the official narrative, citing reports from local sources that some of those killed may have been civilians.

The UP Diliman University Student Council confirmed that one of the fatalities was Alyssa Alano, who served as its councilor for education and research.

The Altermidya Network likewise identified one of those killed as RJ Ledesma, who served as a coordinator for the journalists’ group in the Negros Island Region.

“There are many ways to minimize harm, using disproportionate force or excessive force… The problem is the military always does this and accuses everyone there of being an NPA member,” she added.

On Thursday, the army defended the encounters, asking critics: “Why are they at the encounter site itself, armed and shooting at soldiers?”

“Why don’t we take the question back to them? Why wouldn’t students be there?,” Palabay replied.

“Whether they are combatants or civilians, they should be accorded rights under the IHL. We have a domestic law. We are a party to the Geneva Conventions. And so, we must comply. It’s repetitive. They’re justifying killing people because of an encounter,” she added.