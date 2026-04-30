Marcos awaits explanation on Co release from Prague detention

“Humihingi pa po ng iba pang pahayag or information ang ating Pangulo sa Czech Republic. Pero hindi na po napagbigyan ang Pangulo dahil sa may sinusunod ang Czech Republic na international law, European and national laws. At sabi po niya, kung puwede nga po na makahingi pa ng tulong mismo sa gobyerno ng Czech Republic sa mas marami pang impormasyon na maibibigay dahil nga po kahit na si Secretary Vida ang pumunta sa Czech Republic ay hindi na po nabigyan ng additional information. Pero ang tugon lamang po nila ay makikipagtulungan sila nang naaayon sa kanilang batas,” Castro said.

Castro stressed that despite limited information, diplomatic relations between the Philippines, the Czech Republic, and France remain intact.

On the pending red notice with the Interpol, Castro said it was not discussed during the meeting.

“Hindi po napag-usapan iyan. Wala po siyang (PBBM) hinihiling sa bansang France patungkol po sa red notice. Ang hiling lamang po niya, sana ya makapagbigay ng mas marami pang impormasyon at ipinagbigay-alam niya ang estado ni Me. Zaldy Co patungkol po sa hinaharap niyang kaso sa atin,” she said.

The red notice, which alerts law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and detain Co for possible extradition, is key to efforts to bring him back to face graft and malversation charges before the Sandiganbayan.

Castro added that the President assured authorities would exhaust legal and diplomatic means to return Co to the Philippines.

Earlier, Malacañang said Co is seeking political asylum in France, citing alleged persecution if he returns to the country.