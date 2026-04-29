Doubts raised: Did Co get outside help?

‘Somebody dropped the ball’

The government’s handling of the case has drawn criticism from lawmakers.

Akbayan Partylist Rep. Chel Diokno said the failed effort points to a breakdown in coordination.

“Somebody dropped the ball somewhere,” he said, adding that the public deserves a full explanation for what went wrong.

Diokno noted that earlier assurances of Co’s imminent return did not materialize.

“We were led to believe he would be brought back, but that hasn’t happened. The public deserves to know why,” he said.

He also urged the government to clarify Co’s current legal status and its next steps, especially in light of his asylum application, and to assess how international legal processes may affect the case.

Banayo likewise called for accountability, suggesting a Senate inquiry into possible gaps in enforcement and international coordination.

Asylum bid may delay return

Legal experts said Co’s asylum application in France could delay his return by several months as French authorities conduct a structured review.

Law expert Ralph Sarmiento said the process does not prevent extradition but places the case under a time-bound evaluation that may take up to six months, with applicants required to submit supporting documents within 21 days.

He said Philippine authorities may be notified, mainly for document coordination, but have limited involvement.

Sarmiento also said a pending Interpol red notice does not override asylum proceedings, as both are assessed separately.

“Technically, it’s not impossible for him to return, but it will definitely delay the process and complicate the matter,” he said.

Marcos seeks answers from France

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has asked France for further information on Co’s whereabouts following a meeting with French Ambassador Marie Fontanel and Czech Republic Chargé d’Affaires Eva Tenzin in Malacañang.

“The President expressed disappointment that despite the Philippines’ efforts, Zaldy Co remains at large in Europe. He requested further information on what transpired and why Co was released from Czech custody,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said.

The PCO said Marcos remains confident about our ties with France and the Czech Republic, citing their shared commitment to the rule of law.

“He remains hopeful of continued police, legal, and judicial cooperation so that Zaldy Co can be brought back to the Philippines to face justice,” it added.

Malacañang earlier confirmed Co’s asylum bid, citing alleged persecution and threats to his life.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of Justice said the government will pursue all legal channels to secure his return to the country to face graft and malversation charges.