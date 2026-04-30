DOST-TAPI spotlights Filipino innovation at NICE 2026

NICE 2026 serves as a national platform that connects innovators to funding, intellectual property protection, and commercialization pathways, helping move ideas from concept to real-world use.

Finalists competed across five categories, including invention, utility model, industrial design, and creative research, with top winners receiving cash prizes of up to P300,000 along with opportunities for local and international exposure.

To strengthen intellectual property support, DOST-TAPI also signed a data-sharing agreement with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), aimed at streamlining access to IP services and government assistance.

The event also highlighted funding collaborations and startup support initiatives designed to help innovations scale beyond the prototype stage and reach the market.

Winners of NICE 2026 are expected to be recognized by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the closing program, underscoring the government’s push to promote homegrown technologies and innovation-driven development.