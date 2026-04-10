Nation’s best ideas face off at NICE finals

Finalists represent a range of Filipino innovations, from health and agriculture to mobility, disaster resilience, and digital technologies, with entries evaluated for technical merit, socio-economic impact, and commercialization potential.

“Behind every innovation is a Filipino innovator trying to respond to a real challenge or improve everyday life through science, creativity, innovation, and persistence,” said Marion Ivy D. Decena, director of DoST-TAPI.

“Through NICE 2026, we aim to provide a national platform that helps bring these technologies close to the support, visibility, and opportunities they need to move toward wide use and great impact.”

DoST-TAPI said the event also links finalists to programs supporting intellectual property protection, funding, and commercialization, as part of efforts to bring local technologies to market.