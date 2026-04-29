Qatar OFWs hit by economic slowdown

He said industries such as hospitality work were among the hardest hit, with cancellations of events, functions, and related services leading to the widespread temporary displacement of workers.

According to Alcantara, the Qatari government extended limited assistance in the form of food allowances ranging from 200 to 700 riyals, although not all affected workers were able to receive the aid due to budget constraints. He said gaps in coverage remain a concern among displaced workers.

He said many OFWs who lost their jobs were left with difficult choices — either to wait for operations to normalize or consider returning to the Philippines. He noted, however, that repatriation also brings challenges due to reintegration and employment concerns back home.