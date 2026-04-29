Qatar OFWs hit by economic slowdown

A Filipino community leader in Qatar has highlighted the continuing challenges faced by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the country amid the regional tensions and economic disruptions, in an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital program Usapang OFW.
Ed Alcantara said the US-Iran conflict has affected many Filipinos in Doha who experienced sudden work stoppages as several sectors temporarily halted operations, leaving OFWs without income under a “no work, no pay” arrangement.
He said industries such as hospitality work were among the hardest hit, with cancellations of events, functions, and related services leading to the widespread temporary displacement of workers.
According to Alcantara, the Qatari government extended limited assistance in the form of food allowances ranging from 200 to 700 riyals, although not all affected workers were able to receive the aid due to budget constraints. He said gaps in coverage remain a concern among displaced workers.
He said many OFWs who lost their jobs were left with difficult choices — either to wait for operations to normalize or consider returning to the Philippines. He noted, however, that repatriation also brings challenges due to reintegration and employment concerns back home.
Alcantara said Qatar remains generally safe despite the economic slowdown, but uncertainty persists as the situation continues to evolve.
While he estimated that 240,000 OFWs were based in Qatar, Alcantara said the exact number of those displaced was unclear. He said over 1,000 individuals received food packs through community-led efforts, while coordination with Philippine government agencies, including the Department of Migrant Workers, was ongoing.
He called for stronger financial literacy programs, emergency savings preparations, and sustained government support, including assistance for travel and allowances for the affected workers.
Alcantara also urged greater solidarity among OFWs as they navigate the ongoing economic uncertainty.