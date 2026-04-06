19 OFWs from Qatar return home amid Middle East tensions

Another batch of Filipinos from Qatar returned to the Philippines on Sunday night, 5 April, as part of the government’s repatriation efforts amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that 19 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and one dependent arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR928.

The repatriates expressed their gratitude to the government for facilitating their safe return.