19 OFWs from Qatar return home amid Middle East tensions

Another batch of Filipinos from Qatar returned to the Philippines on Sunday night, 5 April, as part of the government’s repatriation efforts amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that 19 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and one dependent arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR928.
The repatriates expressed their gratitude to the government for facilitating their safe return.
Upon arrival, the returnees immediately received support under the post-repatriation services program, including financial aid from the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), as well as medical assistance from the Manila International Airport Authority medical team.
OWWA also provided food, transportation, and plane tickets back to their respective provinces, along with temporary hotel accommodations while arranging their onward travel.
OFWs are encouraged to coordinate with the DMW, OWWA, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and the Department of Trade and Industry for additional support, such as skills training, livelihood assistance, and job placement.
The repatriation and assistance are in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure the safe return and continued support for OFWs and other Filipinos affected by the crisis in the Middle East.