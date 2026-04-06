Qatar repatriates arrive

Upon arrival, the returnees received assistance under post-repatriation services, including financial aid from the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), as well as medical assistance from the Manila International Airport Authority.

OWWA also provided food, transportation and plane tickets to their provinces, along with temporary hotel accommodations.

The DMW urged OFWs to coordinate with government agencies, including the Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and the Department of Trade and Industry, for additional support such as skills training, livelihood assistance and job placement.

The repatriation forms part of the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure the safe return and continued support of Filipinos affected by the crisis.