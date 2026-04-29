Pinoy cue artists weep for ‘Boss Perry’

The Quezon City Police District has ordered a manhunt for the suspects.

Biado, who was recently ranked as the top nine-ball player in the world by the World Pool Billiards Association, couldn’t believe the shocking news. He thanked Mariano for everything he did to his career, starting when he was still a struggling cue artist until becoming a two-time world nine-ball champion.

“You are one of the reasons for where I am now. Thank you for everything boss and for believing in me from the start,” said Biado, a former US Open champion with a pair of Southeast Asian Games gold medals.

“I won’t forget you.”

Chua, for his part, recalled how Mariano was one of the first people to predict that he would be among the top players in the world when he started his journey in 2008.

“You were one of the first to believe that I can win in international tournaments overseas. In 2008, you sent me to Indonesia for a tournament even though I was just 16 years old. Thank you, Boss Perry,” Chua said, sending his condolences to the Mariano family, especially his son, Hadley, who is also following his father’s footsteps after establishing the Sharks Billiards Association in 2022.

“You were a big part of my career in billiards from training, money games and tournaments since I was young.”