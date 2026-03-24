Cordillera music community mourns colleague

Rufino, 40 years old, a resident of San Carlos Heights, Irisan, Baguio City, was killed in the early morning hours on March 22, 2026. The incident turned into a nightmare at Km. 6, La Trinidad, Benguet. According to the La Trinidad Municipal Police, he was navigating the familiar curves of the road onboard his motorcycle when the incident happened.

A truck speeding from the direction of Km. 5 attempted to overtake another vehicle. The massive vehicle swerved into the opposite lane, crossing the line into the path of the oncoming artist.

The collision was absolute. The head-on impact was so violent that it shattered the motorcycle and threw Rufino onto the cold asphalt. Despite frantic efforts to save him and a rapid transport to Benguet General Hospital (BeGH), he was declared dead on arrival.

The 40-year-old driver of the truck emerged physically unscathed. The driver, from Tublay, was taken into police custody, where he was reportedly unable to produce a driver’s license at the scene.

Rufino is well-known for his songs like "Kaman Nina" (Like this), "Udan" (Rain), "Rikna" (Feelings), and "Sungbat" (Answer).

Facebook pages and other social media sites in the Cordillera community have been flooded with emotional tributes following the sudden passing of Rufino, as colleagues, fans, and lifelong friends take to social media to honor his legacy.

Fellow musicians and performers from across Baguio and Benguet have led the mourning, describing Rufino as a "beloved colleague" and a pillar of modern Igorot music. Many artists shared photos of past collaborations, calling him a "kabsat" (brother) and an inspiration who helped elevate regional artistry.

His peers noted that he was an artist whose songs "found marks in every heart," and many have begun dedicating their own live sets and musical pieces to his memory, ensuring his influence continues to resonate on the local stage.

For his many fans, the grief is centered on the loss of a voice that defined the regional soundtrack. Supporters have been sharing his hit tracks like “Kaman Nina” and “Udan,” remarking that while the singer has passed, his music remains a permanent part of the Cordilleran identity.

Many young, aspiring artists expressed their gratitude to him for proving that local music could reach a wide audience, lamenting that, at just 40 years old, a talent of his magnitude was "gone too soon."

Beyond the stage, friends and neighbors from San Carlos Heights and Irisan remembered the man behind the music as a humble and kind-hearted individual. Those who grew up with him shared stories of his grounded personality, noting that despite his fame, he remained a "simple man" who never forgot his roots.