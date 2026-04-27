Biado bags WPA top spot

His recent triumph was in the US Open One Pocket Championship in Las Vegas last March, where he defeated Roland Garcia, 5-1, in an all-Filipino final.

At the second spot is Wojciech Szewcyzk of Poland with 34736 points while Fedor Gorst of the United States is at third place with 32540 points.

Interestingly, Gorst is currently at No. 1 in the Matchroom Pool rankings with Biado at second place.

Biado’s recent campaign was at the WPA World Eight-Ball Championship in St. Louis, Missouri last 7 April where he lost to Polish cue artist Wiktor Zielinski, 8-10, in the quarterfinals.

Still, Biado was able to take home $10,500 or around P638,000 for making it as far as the Last Eight.

Meanwhile, Chezka Centeno is at sixth place with 36612 points in the women’s ranking.