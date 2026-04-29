NUNS, UST book semis battle

The reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion unleashed six straight points to build a 9-5 lead in the third set after trailing by two points. Caera Celis willed SJI back and closed the gap, 13-11, before Raine Alonzo put NUNS at match point.

Celis saved a point for SJI but Jhaynna Bulandres sealed the one-hour, 31-minute win for the Lady Bullpups with a booming kill.

“It was really hard to beat them because they are also good. But we stayed focused and employed our teamwork,” said Rayco, who had 12 points on 11 kills and an ace.

Bulandres had 12 points while Alonzo added nine markers for NUNS, which will battle University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Thursday in the knockout semifinal of the country’s biggest grassroots volleyball league backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea.