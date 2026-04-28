NUNS risks crown as SGVIL QF erupts

The Lady Bullpups emerged unscathed in the group stage following a four-game sweep of Pool A, staying on course to become the first-ever back-to-back champions in the country’s biggest grassroots volleyball league. The event is backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea.

NUNS marches into the match brimming with confidence and a stacked arsenal bannered by Raine Alonzo, Bella Cruz and Alas Pilipinas Girls member Xyz Rayco.

SJI, which finished second in Pool C, will bank on high-scoring winger Caera Celis and Kristel Mirasol to pull off a major upset.

On the other hand, last year’s runner-up Bacolod Tay Tung, also undefeated in four games, takes on Season 2 champion Adamson University in an exciting rematch of the 2024 title showdown also at Court 1.