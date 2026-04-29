Japanese investors funds Marcos housing program

The move follows a meeting with Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, where transparency and governance were central concerns.

During the discussion, the group sought firm guarantees that project implementation would be free from irregularities.

Secretary Aliling responded by underscoring the agency’s firm stance against corruption, citing it as a core principle under the department’s reform agenda.

"As long as the Expanded 4PH Program is corruption-free, more investors will participate. The high credibility of DHSUD should always be maintained to make Expanded 4PH sustainable,” Secretary Aliling said.