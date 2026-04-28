Japanese investors back Expanded 4PH housing push

The group’s decision to move forward, even at an initial level, underscores how transparency and policy credibility are shaping investor confidence in large-scale public housing projects.

Secretary Aliling said maintaining integrity in program implementation is key to sustaining both local and foreign participation.

“As long as the Expanded 4PH Program is corruption-free, more investors will participate. The high credibility of DHSUD should always be maintained to make 4PH sustainable,” he said.

Following the meeting, Kizuna Communities expressed readiness to begin with at least two socialized housing projects within the year, working alongside local partners.

Investor concerns over governance and project execution have historically affected participation in public housing ventures. In this case, assurances from DHSUD leadership, along with endorsements from local partners, helped ease those concerns.

Aliling reiterated his zero-tolerance stance on corruption, positioning transparency as a cornerstone of the program’s long-term viability.

With initial commitments now in place, the entry of Japanese investors is seen as a potential signal to other foreign groups evaluating opportunities in the Philippine housing market, particularly in projects that combine public policy goals with private sector execution.