foodpanda doubles tips for riders on Labor Day

The program is part of the Panda-Malasakit Project, a campaign aimed at supporting riders, customers and partners through initiatives designed to ease financial pressures.

“Our partner riders are the backbone of our business, and on Labor Day, we want their rewards to reflect their resilience,” said Patricia Jacinto, growth and marketing director of foodpanda Philippines.

“By doubling tips, we are joining forces with our customers to ensure that every Ka-panda feels the full weight of the country’s gratitude. In the face of rising costs, we aren’t just moving food—we’re moving forward together,” she added.

The initiative also highlights the role of riders in connecting communities by delivering food and essential services to households nationwide.

foodpanda said it will continue rolling out programs under the Panda-Malasakit Project to strengthen support for riders and the communities it serves.