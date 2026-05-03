foodpanda Phl doubles Labor Day tips for riders

foodpanda Philippines doubled the in-app tips received by its Ka-panda partner riders on Labor Day as part of a nationwide initiative meant to provide added support amid rising daily costs.
The 1 May effort allowed customers to send tips through the foodpanda app, with the company matching each tip to increase the amount received by riders. foodpanda said 100 percent of customer tips went directly to its partner riders.
The initiative was rolled out across the country and formed part of the company’s Panda-Malasakit Project, a campaign that brings together rider support efforts, customer participation and partner programs within the foodpanda network.
foodpanda said the Labor Day activity also sought to recognize the role of riders in connecting communities. Riders continue to link restaurants, shops and households through daily deliveries, which the company said bring food, convenience and care to customers.
“Our partner riders are the backbone of our business, and on Labor Day, we want their rewards to reflect their resilience,” Patricia Jacinto, growth and marketing director of foodpanda Philippines, said.
“By doubling tips, we are joining forces with our customers to ensure that every Ka-panda feels the full weight of the country’s gratitude. In the face of rising costs, we aren’t just moving food, we’re moving forward together,” Jacinto added.
The Panda-Malasakit Project was designed to support riders, customers and partner establishments during a period of higher daily expenses. The company said the program combines matched tipping with on-ground initiatives across the foodpanda ecosystem.
foodpanda said it will continue to launch more initiatives under the project as it works to strengthen support for its riders and the communities it serves.
foodpanda Philippines operates in 192 cities and municipalities nationwide. The company is a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, a global food delivery company.