foodpanda Phl doubles Labor Day tips for riders

The initiative was rolled out across the country and formed part of the company’s Panda-Malasakit Project, a campaign that brings together rider support efforts, customer participation and partner programs within the foodpanda network.

foodpanda said the Labor Day activity also sought to recognize the role of riders in connecting communities. Riders continue to link restaurants, shops and households through daily deliveries, which the company said bring food, convenience and care to customers.

“Our partner riders are the backbone of our business, and on Labor Day, we want their rewards to reflect their resilience,” Patricia Jacinto, growth and marketing director of foodpanda Philippines, said.

“By doubling tips, we are joining forces with our customers to ensure that every Ka-panda feels the full weight of the country’s gratitude. In the face of rising costs, we aren’t just moving food, we’re moving forward together,” Jacinto added.