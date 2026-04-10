Free meals offered to PUV drivers

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said on Friday that the agency will offer free meals to public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers through its ‘Walang Gutom Kitchen’ at the Nasdake Building in Pasay City.
“We understand the heavy impact of the rise in fuel prices on our PUV drivers. Through the Walang Gutom Kitchen, we aim to ensure that they have enough and nutritious food to eat every day,” Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said in Filipino.
The DSWD kitchen served nutritious meals, such as fried rice, fried anchovies, and scrambled eggs with potatoes for breakfast, while lunch included rice, fried chicken, and sautéed squash with string beans.
Although the kitchen is intended for individuals experiencing hunger, particularly those in street situations, Dumlao said PUV drivers may also avail of free meals amid the ongoing oil price hike.
“This is part of our whole-of-government approach in providing assistance so that, even in a small way, we can help our PUJ drivers”, she noted in Filipino.
The DSWD spokesperson also added that the kitchen is open to those who are experiencing hunger, not only drivers but also anyone in need of immediate food assistance.
PUV drivers, however, may avail free meals at 6:00 a.m. for breakfast and 11:00 a.m. for lunch from Monday to Sunday.