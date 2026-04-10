Free meals offered to PUV drivers

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said on Friday that the agency will offer free meals to public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers through its ‘Walang Gutom Kitchen’ at the Nasdake Building in Pasay City.

“We understand the heavy impact of the rise in fuel prices on our PUV drivers. Through the Walang Gutom Kitchen, we aim to ensure that they have enough and nutritious food to eat every day,” Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said in Filipino.