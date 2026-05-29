Foodpanda rolls out Pro Weeks discounts in June

Among the participating food merchants are Andok’s, Shakey’s and Gong Cha, while savings will also be available on select items from pandamart and Puregold.

foodpanda said the campaign is designed to help consumers stretch their budgets while maintaining access to food and household essentials.

Additional promotions will be offered from 5 to 7 June, with users eligible for up to P200 off on select food and grocery orders subject to minimum spending requirements.

The company said the discounts are intended to provide greater value for larger purchases, including family meals, group orders and weekly grocery restocking.

foodpanda currently operates in 192 cities and municipalities nationwide and is part of Delivery Hero, a global food delivery platform.

The company said initiatives such as Pro Weeks aim to help consumers manage daily expenses through savings on food delivery and grocery purchases while offering added convenience through online ordering and home delivery services.