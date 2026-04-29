Emission test

The offense was only recently revealed by an anonymous whistleblower who tipped the school off. School officials then called the police on 16 April.

Wakamatsu admitted to the voyeurism, telling police he had been secretly filming girls’ underwear since becoming a teacher 17 years ago. He said he had accumulated approximately 5,000 videos and images on his smartphone but deleted them, Japan Today quoted NTV as reporting.

Meanwhile, a medical underwear has been developed by microbiologists at the University of Maryland in College Park, USA, Science News (SN) reports.