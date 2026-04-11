Piolo Pascual flexes backstory behind controversial Edsa billboard

He then went on to narrate how the controversial billboard came about.

“When I did the photoshoot for Bench, I personally approached Ben Chan. I told him, ‘BC, I’m turning 50, and I want to do a campaign. And I never did an underwear campaign. I just wanted to do something different. So if I could still shock an audience in a positive way, I’d do it. I don’t mind doing it. It’s about getting out of the box, getting out of my comfort zone, just as long as I completely grow and evolve as a person and as an artist.”

When asked how vain he is, he admitted that he enjoyed spraying cologne, “But I am not ano naman, unhygienic. I’m just making sure that I’m okay, regardless. When you say vain, for me, is more of being responsible because of my job. I have to look the part, I have to look good, I have to present myself in the best way possible.”

“I know it’s not going to last long because it’s been so long already. I’m okay with being called ‘Papa P,’ but to be ultimate heartthrob at 50, 55, it’s kind of stretching it. I’m kind of transitioning into being Papa P, instead of Tito P. I don’t want it to go away, I don’t mind talking about that because it’s something I know for a fact that will not last forever, so I just appreciate it… Guys don’t have to be vain. You just have to take care of yourself,” he elaborated.

According to him, 10 years ago, he thought about retiring from showbiz. But while thinking of what to do on his supposed retirement, he realized that retirement is not the answer.

“Not retirement, but diversifying in terms of career. I realized that there’s still so much things to do in showbiz. And now, after 10 years, I still have worth. I still get endorsements and I still get projects that made me become more challenged and passionate about what I do, so looking ahead, I’m just excited for what else I could do.”

Thus, after the surprising billboard comes a lineup of more things to look forward to with Piolo this year.

“There are still things that could still surprise you, that I thought is something different. So I’m looking forward to those kinds of things that make me grow further.”

His family, friends and colleagues know and wish that the public also would see him as he truly is — a real-life “kenkoy” (funnyman).

“I may look prim and proper, but among my friends, I’m always the funny guy.”

When he was first offered the Esquire cover, he was told there was no topless request.

“After the (Bench) campaign came out, my friends were asking me, ‘Why are you still working out? Why are you still keeping yourself in shape?’ I said, just because this already came out doesn’t mean you rest already. You never rest. Because as an artist, it’s my responsibility to always look good… So when they asked for my shirt off, I obliged. It’s important that you’re always ready. I always work out every day.”

He had henna tattoos for the shoot.

“I always tell my mom that’s only henna because she doesn’t want me having tattoos. I always wanted to do a Whang-od tattoo and I wanted it seen.”

When asked why he is a hit among elderly ladies, he said: “I guess it’s because of my relationship with my mom. They see how I am with her. Of course, the women around me. I have four sisters. It’s how I relate to them as well.”

He divulged that he is working on a new album with all original songs and duets with female singers like Regine Velasquez, Yeng Constantino, KZ Tandingan and Juris, among others. He also asked his son Inigo to compose a song that they will record together — their first time to record a song composed by his son, which had been in their plans even before the pandemic. The new album will come out in time for Piolo’s concert in November.

“No matter your age, no matter how old you are, you can still defy the norm. It’s not really conscious but it’s something that could be inspiring… No matter who we are in these stages of our lives, self-love is self-respect… I’m 50, man, but to be able to do these things, I’m thankful. But I’m not going to stop there. I’m going to move forward and prove myself again and not resting on my laurels. Stretch it as much as I can. ”