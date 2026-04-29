Duty Free ramps up retail push with new shopper incentives

To expand its reach, DFPC will roll out a complimentary hop-on, hop-off shuttle service for arriving passengers at NAIA Terminals 1, 2, and 3. The service will transport travelers directly to Luxe Duty Free, extending access beyond airport terminals.

“For nearly four decades, our focus has remained the same—delivering quality service and real value to every Filipino traveler, especially our balikbayans who continue to support the country’s economy,” the DFPC said. “This anniversary is one way of giving back by making duty-free shopping more accessible and rewarding for them.”

The promotional push will continue from 22 to 31 May across all airport stores nationwide, supporting higher foot traffic in key travel hubs.

DFPC said the campaign will support its expansion in international airports and store upgrades, while continuing to generate revenues for tourism and evolve its retail network across key gateways.