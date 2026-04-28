TRANSPARENCY ALWAYS WINS: A new global study finds 86% of consumers want AI-generated content disclosed

One more data point worth flagging: 73 percent of respondents said they are concerned about AI-generated misinformation.

The Philippine context sharpens this further. Filipino audiences have been repeatedly burned by synthetic media — the most glaring example being a deepfake video of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in what appeared to be a compromising scene. The video circulated widely before it was debunked. Congressional hearings have since taken up AI-generated disinformation as a legislative concern.

That gap, between AI use and AI disclosure, is exactly what the report flags as the pivotal risk. “Trust is not being lost, it’s being redefined,” Hackney said.

For Andrew Farmer, global head of PR and editorial at YouGov, the calculus is straightforward. The brands and publishers that succeed in the generative era, he said, may not be the fastest adopters of AI — but those that earn and maintain the trust of the audiences they serve.