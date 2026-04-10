Kids know more: Parents confront knowledge gap

However, the shift has also exposed a knowledge gap at home, with 19 percent of parents saying their children know more about AI than they do.

Despite this, most parents remain confident in guiding their children. About 71 percent said they can help their kids use AI responsibly, while 57 percent believe learning AI now will prepare them for an “AI-first” future.

The findings also show a growing willingness among parents to learn, with 46 percent saying they want to better understand the technology themselves.

Google said AI literacy goes beyond technical skills and includes critical thinking and online safety, urging families to question sources, verify information, and recognize AI-generated content.