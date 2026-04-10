Gen Z stuck in ‘AI paradox’

But while usage has plateaued, sentiment has worsened.

Excitement about AI dropped 14 percentage points, while hopefulness fell nine points. At the same time, anger rose and anxiety remained high, affecting about four in 10 Gen Z users.

Curiosity remains the dominant emotion, but positive views are fading even among frequent users.

The report also found that Gen Z is increasingly skeptical of AI’s benefits, particularly in learning and work. Many believe AI may harm creativity and critical thinking, while confidence in its ability to improve efficiency has declined.

Eight in 10 respondents said AI tools could make learning more difficult in the future, raising concerns about overreliance on technology.

In the workplace, nearly half of Gen Z workers said the risks of AI outweigh its benefits, while only 15 percent said the opposite. Trust in AI-assisted work also lags behind human-only output.

Despite these concerns, Gen Z acknowledges the importance of AI skills. More than half of students said they will need AI for higher education, and a growing number believe they will be prepared to use it.

The findings highlight what researchers describe as an “AI paradox” — a generation deeply exposed to the technology, yet increasingly uncertain about its impact.