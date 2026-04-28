Inside a troubled marriage: Actress fights to keep union intact

Early in their marriage, tensions had already surfaced. The husband, fluent in English and known for his command of the language, allegedly belittled the actress over her limited proficiency, even telling her not to speak English in public to avoid embarrassment. The insecurity appears to have lingered; during interviews, the actress is now often seen pausing to ask journalists if her English is correct, careful not to make mistakes that might reflect poorly on her husband’s sensibilities.

Those close to the situation describe the husband as deeply jealous, reportedly uncomfortable with his wife sharing screen space with leading men. This is believed to be one of the reasons the actress has taken a step back from acting projects in recent years.

Coming from a broken home herself, the actress is said to have made a personal vow to remain committed to her marriage regardless of circumstances, choosing endurance over departure, even as complications continue to surface behind the scenes.