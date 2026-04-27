DPWH unveils P7-B multipurpose dam project

Arias described the facilities as “four-in-one” structures designed to provide flood control, hydropower generation, irrigation for agriculture, and a clean domestic water supply.

“This is a long-term solution to flooding,” Arias said. “At the same time, these dams will serve as hydropower, domestic water supply and irrigation.”

Each river project is estimated to cost P1 billion. If funding is approved, construction could begin as early as 2027 following the completion of feasibility studies. The agency expects the full provincial network to be completed within 10 years.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro expressed support for the initiative, saying that the province has long struggled with inadequate water storage.