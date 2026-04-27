DPWH plans P7B Cebu dams for flood control, water, power

Unlike traditional walls or dikes, these facilities are designed to do four jobs at once.

They will help control floods, generate hydropower for electricity, provide water for farms (irrigation), and supply clean drinking water to homes.

"This is a long-term solution to flooding," Arias said. "At the same time, these dams will serve as hydropower, domestic water supply and irrigation. It is basically a four-in-one structure."

He noted that the project is expected to be completed within 10 years, and each river project would cost ₱1 billion.

If the funding is approved, construction will commence as early as 2027. Before the digging starts, experts will conduct feasibility studies to make sure the locations are safe and effective.

The projects were echoed by Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, noting that Cebu has needed better water storage for a long time.

"I wish we have water reservoirs to reserve water because it would really help us now, but unfortunately we just have to make do with what we have," the governor stressed.

According to the National Irrigation Administration in Central Visayas (NIA-7), there are seven proposed dams for Cebu in calendar year 2027.

These are in Saliring River in Malabuyoc; Argao River in Argao; Kabalaasnan River in Dumanjug; Mananga River in Talisay City; Butuanon River in Mandaue and Cebu cities; and for detailed engineering: Cotcot River in Liloan and Languyon River in Tuburan.