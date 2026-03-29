Holy Week 2.0

Several carmakers already use this system. Tesla built its lineup around it, and models such as the Model 3 and Model Y receive updates that can improve range and adjust acceleration response.

BYD applies similar updates to models like the Atto 3 and Seal, which receive improvements to infotainment and system stability.

BMW uses Remote Software Upgrade to update navigation, driver assistance, and selected vehicle functions without requiring a dealership visit, although some updates still depend on the system.

The process works like a smartphone update. The car connects to the internet through a built-in data connection or a Wi-Fi network. When a new software version becomes available, the system downloads it in the background.

The driver receives a prompt to install the update, or the car schedules it when parked. After installation, the system restarts and applies the changes.

The effects are not always obvious, but they become noticeable over time as the display responds faster and the navigation system works more efficiently, while the hybrid system also switches more smoothly between the engine and the motor.

There are also limits, since not every feature can be added through software. Physical systems such as suspension or braking hardware still depend on mechanical design.

There are risks as well, as an update may introduce a new issue or change a function that drivers have already learned.

An update can be downloaded overnight, depending on connectivity, and its effects may only appear the next morning, especially when the car is used for a longer trip.

This may come up during Holy Week, when many leave the city and drive to the provinces, as changes are easier to pick up on a long drive.