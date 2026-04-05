Steer-by-wire and the end of crossed arms

A conventional steering system follows a fixed sequence where turning the wheel rotates a shaft, the shaft moves gears in the steering rack, and the rack pushes the wheels left or right, and this relationship stays the same whether the car is moving slowly or at a higher speed.

A steer-by-wire system handles the same input differently because turning the wheel sends an electronic signal instead of a mechanical connection, and the system calculates how much the wheels should turn before sending that command to the motors.

At low speeds, the system allows the wheels to turn more with less movement of the steering control, while at higher speeds, it reduces how much the wheels respond to small movements to keep the car stable.

This difference becomes obvious in tight turns because the driver does not need to cross hands to complete the turn, the way most people do in narrow streets, manifesting our inner April Boy Regino’s “di ko kayang tanggapin” cross-forearm moment.

Earlier versions, such as the one from Infiniti, had a mechanical backup that could reconnect if needed, while newer systems rely on multiple sensors and control units so the car can still steer if one part fails.