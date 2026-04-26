What drives a life: Good driving, pet stories and gadget reviews are for life — not just for a day

It was a scorching Saturday and, as has been my schedule for the past few weekends, I was a so-called test driver.
As everyone knows (at least that is what I used to think), when I take my test drive unit home, I am ready with my A-game.
Truth to tell, I have been fortunate to have been given the opportunity to drive new models for as long as I have been in this career as a writer.
That’s me — writer about life with pets, mine or not, a test driver of vehicles (all sorts of vehicles) and tinkering with gadgets.
Life is what we make it
I have loved cars, trucks, buses, motor bikes, scooters — and riding with the best drivers around — for as long as I can remember.
Blame that on my Dad, who was such a lover of cars that I told myself when I grew up I wanted to do something that had to do with cars. Be careful what you wish for is what I tell myself — to this day.
My professional career begin in a school where I worked for a few years as a teacher. I was a college student at the time — I was what you would call a “working student.”
After that I worked in the Senate (1987). It was a time when the upper chamber had been re-established. A fresh grad at the time, my young dreams of doing something for my country were strong.
I spent the first 10 years of my professional career in the Senate, doing other government jobs and also doing some non-governmental organization work.
One day, I was invited to join a newspaper. Sadly, when I started writing for magazines and newspapers, my dad had gone to the great beyond and was no longer around to see what I had become.
A passion of stories
I have worked in two other newspapers, retired from one and in my retirement joined the DAILY TRIBUNE.
Although I had only spent three years in the first paper I worked for, I was asked to write a column on motoring.
In the second newspaper, I spent 25 years writing about cars and my two other loves — pets and gadgets.
Life has a way of catching up with us as we get older.
I was reminded about a life past because yesterday I was asked what I liked best about the car we were riding.
Thoughts flooded my small mind as I began to recall what my life as a test driver had been like.
I wanted to answer, “Be the best driver I can be. Be observant, stick to the rules and be considerate of other drivers and road users,” but I held my tongue lest I sounded like the old lady that I have become — in my 60s.
Home at last
I also do other work, too, at the newspaper — the other side of my job that involves being an overseer of the pages as we put them to bed for the day.
But what drives me is what I have learned from all the work I have been fortunate to get my hands on.
The best part of the day for me is when I get to see my family of fur kids.
Because no matter what the day was like — and perhaps even because of the mistakes I make during the day, my furbabies make it better as the day turns to night.
It is what makes my life worth living — because no matter what the day brings — I know that my nights are always filled with love and the furkids always close by.
Before I fell asleep last night I wondered about what I had done in my over 60 years on this earth.
It was late, and Lexie was nudging me to turn off the lights.
A thought for another day.