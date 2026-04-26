What drives a life: Good driving, pet stories and gadget reviews are for life — not just for a day

Life is what we make it

I have loved cars, trucks, buses, motor bikes, scooters — and riding with the best drivers around — for as long as I can remember.

Blame that on my Dad, who was such a lover of cars that I told myself when I grew up I wanted to do something that had to do with cars. Be careful what you wish for is what I tell myself — to this day.

My professional career begin in a school where I worked for a few years as a teacher. I was a college student at the time — I was what you would call a “working student.”

After that I worked in the Senate (1987). It was a time when the upper chamber had been re-established. A fresh grad at the time, my young dreams of doing something for my country were strong.

I spent the first 10 years of my professional career in the Senate, doing other government jobs and also doing some non-governmental organization work.

One day, I was invited to join a newspaper. Sadly, when I started writing for magazines and newspapers, my dad had gone to the great beyond and was no longer around to see what I had become.