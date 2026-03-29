What drives a lifelong car enthusiast

The journey never ends

For Eddie, his love affair with cars is an intense emotional attachment stemming from his passionate, lifelong appreciation, to the rare instances of being able to truly share his passion.

I interrupt Eddie: “What was more important: your love for cars…or your wife, girl friends?” I ask.

“The love for the car, initially,” came the quick reply.

Eddie said the love and passion for cars is an experience that has brought fulfillment to his life’s journey — a journey he continues today.

“There are people who have to own the car before they develop a passion for it. In my case it is not important if I own the car or is just looking at it, or if I am just helping somebody fix it — the passion of the experience is all the same to me,” he added. “For me, it’s a journey that began in my youth and continues to unfold as an ongoing adventure.

“In my younger days, I moved from ordinary cars to more significant/historic ones, much like my circle of friends evolved, from the neighborhood barkada to people of different levels, status and caliber.”

Today, for Eddie, it is more of a refinement. In his later years, he developed a deeper appreciation for historic and modern sports cars. “The oldest car in my garage is a 1954 Triumph TR2. The youngest a Miata Club Philippines (MCP) 25th Anniversary Special Edition 2022 Mazda Miata roadster.”

Hybrid, EVs?

“I don’t know yet,” Eddie says when asked about electric vehicles.

“It’s all very new to me, but I’m glad to be part of a milestone that allows me to experience a different kind of driving experience with the new technology,” he added. “My old self is not as enthusiastic for the new vehicles because it just seems that it offers only one thing — no worry. They are not a Ferrari or Porsche engine that will make me turn my head and say, ‘wow ano ba yon.’”

He said that a friend told him driving an electric vehicle leaves you feeling relaxed when you arrive at your destination — there’s no noise and no heat, making the entire journey more comfortable.