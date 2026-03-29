What drives a lifelong car enthusiast

“We are stewards of our ‘historic’ sports cars,” began Eddie Salonga, acting chairman of the Manila Sports Car Club. “And being stewards means more than just ownership and care for our sports car — it reflects our love for country. Today, we go beyond passion and privilege, choosing to set aside the joy of driving for the greater good of our nation.”
Thus began our conversation one Saturday morning. It was a conversation that brought out not only the beauty of historic sports cars, but the love and passion an enthusiast develops for a “structure” — or a space, depot, shed, workshop, or repository that houses the historic sports cars that we can only admire, for now.
Youthful beginnings
Eddie’s interest in cars was influenced at a young age by his father, a trader who was into buying and selling vehicles among the many business endeavors he pursued.
“It did not matter what make or type of car it was, what was important at the time was the time spent with the car — whether it was working on the engine, maintaining a shiny paint job, or the many other things that a car needed, as part of a good habit in maintenance — and, the ability to drive it.”
For Eddie, his youth was a time when all that mattered was his car, the time he spent with it and the passion he shared with like-minded individuals who became friends and have remained so to this day.
What is love
A love for cars is a feeling that one catches at a young age. As Eddie was talking cars, my mind drifted for a moment to my younger days. I was lost in the thought of sitting in the garage watching my dad as he tinkered with the engine of our family station wagon, a Chevy, on a Saturday morning with a few of his close friends.
I spent many a Saturday mornings of my youth watching and listening to my Dad and his friends as they shared about the history of the car and how important each part of the engine was.
“Nothing becomes more valuable than the conversations and stories shared with friends,” Eddie said, as my thoughts and attention returned to the present. “You are able to take your friends to places and experiences where they might not have reached on their own, through stories that only true friends can fully understand.”
Funny, I think to myself, as we talked cars — something only a fellow enthusiast would understand, I thought.
The journey never ends
For Eddie, his love affair with cars is an intense emotional attachment stemming from his passionate, lifelong appreciation, to the rare instances of being able to truly share his passion.
I interrupt Eddie: “What was more important: your love for cars…or your wife, girl friends?” I ask.
“The love for the car, initially,” came the quick reply.
Eddie said the love and passion for cars is an experience that has brought fulfillment to his life’s journey — a journey he continues today.
“There are people who have to own the car before they develop a passion for it. In my case it is not important if I own the car or is just looking at it, or if I am just helping somebody fix it — the passion of the experience is all the same to me,” he added. “For me, it’s a journey that began in my youth and continues to unfold as an ongoing adventure.
“In my younger days, I moved from ordinary cars to more significant/historic ones, much like my circle of friends evolved, from the neighborhood barkada to people of different levels, status and caliber.”
Today, for Eddie, it is more of a refinement. In his later years, he developed a deeper appreciation for historic and modern sports cars. “The oldest car in my garage is a 1954 Triumph TR2. The youngest a Miata Club Philippines (MCP) 25th Anniversary Special Edition 2022 Mazda Miata roadster.”
Hybrid, EVs?
“I don’t know yet,” Eddie says when asked about electric vehicles.
“It’s all very new to me, but I’m glad to be part of a milestone that allows me to experience a different kind of driving experience with the new technology,” he added. “My old self is not as enthusiastic for the new vehicles because it just seems that it offers only one thing — no worry. They are not a Ferrari or Porsche engine that will make me turn my head and say, ‘wow ano ba yon.’”
He said that a friend told him driving an electric vehicle leaves you feeling relaxed when you arrive at your destination — there’s no noise and no heat, making the entire journey more comfortable.
“Today, when I indulge in my interest in arts, cars and music, they all put me in a relaxed state,” he quipped. “When I go for a spirited drive, I drive intensely, having the need to feel in control of the vehicle, making sure I am responsible for its actions. The reward of that brief moment as you build speed into your drive is the release of that tension, that relaxed feeling of accomplishment.”
I guess, if there is anything in common to all of these passions of Eddie, the enthusiast it is “arriving relaxed.”
For today, a quiet Saturday morning, an enthusiast enjoys his car without wasting gas — because cars don’t need to be only driven in journeys that ignite passion.
Until the next detour.