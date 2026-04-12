Driving made me remember

The need for mobility — electric, padyak or gas-powered — was enough to get me out of the comforts of home (the heat included) and take a quick trip to the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) 2026 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.
I had not been to a mobility show in a few years, so getting up early to make the opening was reason enough — or was it?
“Today, as you sit here, imagine you are in 1988 and looking into the future,” said Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP) president Joe Ferreria. “Right, now statistics have it that consumers have purchased 50,000 of the 500,000 new electric vehicles (EV) on the market. I predict that it will, in the next two years, become 70 percent to 80 percent of new vehicles will be electric.”
He added, “The second thing that is going to change the world in the coming years is AI (artificial intelligence). I will put together the two and dare say that this is how ‘future mobility’ is currently being built.“
There is a point to this, I thought, as I listened.
“When mobility changes, everything changes. The food delivery system, agriculture, the way we manufacture things — in the future…well, partly, that is, today, everything will be controlled by AI and it will be electric. I believe that is what is exciting about the near future. What we are entering today is being displayed to you.”
Door to the future
So, I thought to myself, as I walked around the peered at the all-new and soon-to-be-launched EV and hybrid vehicles, is this what the EV excitement is all about?
I had been told earlier that the event would showcase the latest innovations and trends in the automotive world. Car lovers and those in search of cooler venues on the weekend could expect to see a stunning array of vehicles, from cutting-edge electric cars to classic models, alongside a variety of exhibits highlighting advancements in automotive technology, accessories and services.
Only heaven knows
Whatever the reason I made it to MIAS twice last week, only God knows. So, let me share with you five things that awakened the car enthusiast that still lives in me.
1. I got to test drive the BYD Shark 6. It was fun and light. I almost forgot that it was a pickup. As a matter of fact, the “instructor” of BYD in our test drive had to very gently remind me that I needed to make “vuelo” when I was making a turn because of the size of the Shark 6.
2. It was my lucky day as I was also able to get a feel of the oooh soo lovely Kia EV5. I was told the EV was launched just the day before I took it for a spin. It was quite cool and the only noise I heard while driving was the chattering my companions.
3. Made small talk: “Are there people who test a unit and don’t want to stop the test?” I asked the Kia instructor with us.
“Yes, madami,” he replied. “We have to gently get them to alight from the vehicle and talk more with them about the car in the showroom.”
And, yes, it is a fact that there are more male drivers who do test drives than women.
But, let me share a secret I was told by one of the GM’s of a car company. There are many wives who pick the cars their husbands take home.
4. I was able to get over 10k steps in because of the many vehicles that were worth taking a closer look at.
That makes four things I did. The last one? Going to the show with young folks who were game to go around with me as we made comments about the EVs and more.
It was a good time to remember what it was like to be at a car show. MIAS has been around for 21 years and I have been in media for longer than that — I have seen many launches, new cars and now EV and hybrid vehicles. That, I guess, is where the excitement came in — reliving the days it had taken to get where I am.
Indeed, life is full of twists and turns, much like the car drives I have taken through the years — here and elsewhere, race cars, classic cars, top of line cars and now EVs. One wonders where the next trip will be.
Another detour.