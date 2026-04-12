Driving made me remember

Door to the future

So, I thought to myself, as I walked around the peered at the all-new and soon-to-be-launched EV and hybrid vehicles, is this what the EV excitement is all about?

I had been told earlier that the event would showcase the latest innovations and trends in the automotive world. Car lovers and those in search of cooler venues on the weekend could expect to see a stunning array of vehicles, from cutting-edge electric cars to classic models, alongside a variety of exhibits highlighting advancements in automotive technology, accessories and services.

Only heaven knows

Whatever the reason I made it to MIAS twice last week, only God knows. So, let me share with you five things that awakened the car enthusiast that still lives in me.

1. I got to test drive the BYD Shark 6. It was fun and light. I almost forgot that it was a pickup. As a matter of fact, the “instructor” of BYD in our test drive had to very gently remind me that I needed to make “vuelo” when I was making a turn because of the size of the Shark 6.

2. It was my lucky day as I was also able to get a feel of the oooh soo lovely Kia EV5. I was told the EV was launched just the day before I took it for a spin. It was quite cool and the only noise I heard while driving was the chattering my companions.

3. Made small talk: “Are there people who test a unit and don’t want to stop the test?” I asked the Kia instructor with us.

“Yes, madami,” he replied. “We have to gently get them to alight from the vehicle and talk more with them about the car in the showroom.”

And, yes, it is a fact that there are more male drivers who do test drives than women.

But, let me share a secret I was told by one of the GM’s of a car company. There are many wives who pick the cars their husbands take home.

4. I was able to get over 10k steps in because of the many vehicles that were worth taking a closer look at.

That makes four things I did. The last one? Going to the show with young folks who were game to go around with me as we made comments about the EVs and more.