Trap set up for Jerusalem in Johannesburg?

The camp of Siyakholwa Kuse insists the South African challenger’s crack at Filipino Melvin Jerusalem’s World Boxing Council (WBC) strawweight crown on 16 May in Johannesburg will be a defining moment.
“This is the fight of his life,” South African promoter Rodney Berman recently told the daily English-language newspaper The Sowetan.
Kuse battles Jerusalem at the Emperors Palace looking to avenge his close points defeat late last year during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Thrilla in Manila at the Araneta Coliseum.
A lawyer, Berman, who has been involved in the fight game since 1977, swears that Jerusalem is coming in armed to the gills.
“Jerusalem isn’t cutting corners. His plan to settle in early says everything. I’m genuinely concerned for Kuse,” he added.
Jerusalem, 32, and his party, plan to leave the Philippines on 29 April.
Kuse, 22, was highly competitive when he attempted to dethrone Jerusalem last year.
The scores during their first encounter read: 116-112, 116-112 and 115-112.
Once again, neutral judges will be appointed to ensure fairness, according to Golden Gloves, the promotional outfit Berman heads.
To further guarantee unbiased officiating, no less than WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman will be flown in to watch the fight at ringside.
The Kuse rematch will be Jerusalem’s fourth defense of the crown he had taken away from Yudai Shigeoka on a split decision in March 2024 in Nagoya.
In his first defense — a mandatory — Jerusalem soundly beat Luis Castillo of Mexico six months later in Manila.
It was followed by a rematch with Shigeoka in Tokoname in March 2025 that Jerusalem won by unanimous decision.
Kuse enters the ring with a 9-3-1 win-loss-draw card with four knockouts.
Jerusalem, who is aiming to secure a payday with Puerto Rican pound-for-pound star Oscar Collazo, sports a 25-3-0 mark with 12 knockouts.
It may look as if Kuse is deeply concerned but Jerusalem taking a long journey and fighting on hostile ground could be the game changer.