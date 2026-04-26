Trap set up for Jerusalem in Johannesburg?

Kuse battles Jerusalem at the Emperors Palace looking to avenge his close points defeat late last year during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Thrilla in Manila at the Araneta Coliseum.

A lawyer, Berman, who has been involved in the fight game since 1977, swears that Jerusalem is coming in armed to the gills.

“Jerusalem isn’t cutting corners. His plan to settle in early says everything. I’m genuinely concerned for Kuse,” he added.

Jerusalem, 32, and his party, plan to leave the Philippines on 29 April.

Kuse, 22, was highly competitive when he attempted to dethrone Jerusalem last year.

The scores during their first encounter read: 116-112, 116-112 and 115-112.

Once again, neutral judges will be appointed to ensure fairness, according to Golden Gloves, the promotional outfit Berman heads.