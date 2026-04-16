Risky business: Jerusalem faces tough African assignment

“We are leaving on the 29th (of April),” said Jerusalem, who will be making the fourth defense of the WBC 105-pound belt, after another intense sparring session in Cebu City.

Arriving in Johannesburg way ahead of the scheduled bout is crucial to Jerusalem’s quest to remain as champion given the city’s elevation of almost 6,000 feet and the toll the long travel will impose on them.

This fight is going to be a rematch following the close fight they got involved in last October during the Thrilla in Manila’s golden anniversary celebrations at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jerusalem had earlier been pegged to battle Puerto Rican two-belt titleholder Oscar Collazo last March but it was shelved just a day after a deal was forged owing to promotional issues.

Having been left out in the cold, Jerusalem opted to entertain an offer to defend against Kuse to keep himself active.