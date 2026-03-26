Jerusalem eyes early Joburg arrival

Jerusalem is set to battle Siyakholwa Kuse in a rematch at the Emperor’s Palace and the promoters have agreed to host his group 14 days before the fight.

Domingo wants to arrive in South Africa at least three weeks so they could fully adjust to the local conditions.

Not so much about the long travel according to Domingo because Johannesburg is six hours behind the Philippines.

“Six hours is much better than 12 or 15 hours,” he said, recalling how they struggled in adjusting to the conditions in America when Jerusalem fought and lost to Oscar Collazo in May 2023.

“Melvin was not in his usual self. There was not enough time to adjust because we arrived nine days before the fight,” said Domingo, who, incidentally, was proclaimed by the Pacquiao-Elorde Awards as the recipient of the coveted Trainer of the Year award for 2025.

“It’s different when you fight in the US because of the massive tie difference,” he said.

Provided that Jerusalem and his entourage get to Johannesburg way ahead of time, Domingo sees no problem.

“Melvin’s capable of stopping him,” Domingo, a former world-ranked contender, said.