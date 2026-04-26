Tailored for the throne: Byeon Woo Seok builds I-An from wardrobe up

The process was deeply collaborative. Woo Seok revealed that styling decisions extended beyond clothing into grooming and overall presentation. “For hair and makeup as well, I had long discussions with the staff. We had many conversations about how to fully create and flesh out this character.”

But beneath the polished exterior lies a more complex figure. While I-An may appear composed and powerful, his styling subtly hints at emotional isolation. As Woo Seok described the character, “He may look strong on the outside, but inside he’s very lonely and scarred.” This duality is echoed in the contrast between I-An’s structured royal attire and softer, more understated details.

Ultimately, his styling of Grand Prince I-An is not just about blending hanbok with modern fashion but rather about embodying a man caught between duty and desire, tradition and individuality. Through careful design and thoughtful performance, Woo Seok transforms costume into storytelling where every fabric, cut and accessory becomes part of the prince’s silent narrative.

Perfect Crown rolls out new episodes every Friday and Saturday at 10:20 p.m. (Philippine time), with its finale on 16 May on Disney+.