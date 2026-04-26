Tailored for the throne: Byeon Woo Seok builds I-An from wardrobe up

In Perfect Crown, the styling of Grand Prince I-An unfolds as a visual feast, elevated by Byeon Woo Seok’s nuanced portrayal that brings depth and definition to the character.
Perfect Crown premiered on 10 April and follows the story of Grand Prince I-AN, a beloved royal figure who finds himself caught in a tense battle for power within the palace. Under mounting pressure to marry, he enters a contract marriage with Seong Hui Ju, a chaebol heiress, only for their carefully planned arrangement to spiral into something far more complicated as genuine feelings begin to surface.
Leading the series is IU, who takes on the role of Hui Ju, alongside Byeon Woo Seok as the conflicted Grand Prince. Behind the camera, the show is helmed by Park Joon Hwa, known for hit dramas like Alchemy of Souls and What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, with a script penned by Yoo Ji Won.
Set in a reimagined modern Korea under a constitutional monarchy, the series demands a seamless fusion of tradition and contemporary aesthetics. For Woo Seok, this unique premise became the foundation of his approach to I-An’s look. “Grand Prince Ian’s styling was something I really pondered upon,” he shared in a virtual press conference, underscoring how central wardrobe was to understanding the role. “Since this is a very special setup — a constitutional monarchy — we had to balance traditional hanbok and modern clothing.”
That balance is reflected in every detail, from layered silhouettes to tailored modern pieces subtly infused with royal sensibility. Rather than treating costume as mere decoration, Woo Seok approached it as an extension of character psychology. “I talked with my stylist team about how I should dress, and I wanted my style to reflect his character — how firm he is in his beliefs,” he explained.
The process was deeply collaborative. Woo Seok revealed that styling decisions extended beyond clothing into grooming and overall presentation. “For hair and makeup as well, I had long discussions with the staff. We had many conversations about how to fully create and flesh out this character.”
But beneath the polished exterior lies a more complex figure. While I-An may appear composed and powerful, his styling subtly hints at emotional isolation. As Woo Seok described the character, “He may look strong on the outside, but inside he’s very lonely and scarred.” This duality is echoed in the contrast between I-An’s structured royal attire and softer, more understated details.
Ultimately, his styling of Grand Prince I-An is not just about blending hanbok with modern fashion but rather about embodying a man caught between duty and desire, tradition and individuality. Through careful design and thoughtful performance, Woo Seok transforms costume into storytelling where every fabric, cut and accessory becomes part of the prince’s silent narrative.
Perfect Crown rolls out new episodes every Friday and Saturday at 10:20 p.m. (Philippine time), with its finale on 16 May on Disney+.