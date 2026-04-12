‘Perfect Crown’ reigns

Set in an imagined version of modern Korea under a constitutional monarchy, Perfect Crown leans heavily into immersive world-building. “The backdrop is a constitutional monarchy, but that’s not our actual reality,” Park explained. “I wanted the audience to feel like it is just like today, but there is a royal family.”

To achieve this, the production paid close attention to detail, from lifestyle to aesthetics. “I focused on imagining the physical space — how the royal family would live in a time like this. What would they wear? Where would they live? What kind of food would they eat?” he said. “I tried to bring in little details to make that convincing.” This meticulous approach extended to character design: “For the wardrobe and space, we focused on each character — where they come from, their status, and their story.”

Despite the lavish setting, Park made it a point to ground each role in relatability. “For example, the Queen Mother spends most of her time in the palace… she had to feel like the head of the palace,” he said, contrasting this with the more contemporary sensibilities of the female lead. “Hiju had to feel like someone from the modern day.” The goal, he noted, was simple but crucial: “I wanted everything to feel as convincing as possible for the viewers.”