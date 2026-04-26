EDSA-Ortigas flyover closes after tourist bus fire

The EDSA-Ortigas flyover remains closed to motorists on Sunday, 26 April, after a tourist bus fire earlier prompted authorities to carry out structural evaluations and safety work, officials confirmed.
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said the full closure was necessary “to ensure the safety of the motoring public” while crews cleaned affected sections, reinstalled damaged road safety devices, and conducted load testing of the flyover’s concrete deck.
The interchange is scheduled to reopen Monday, 26 April, to light vehicles only, according to a public advisory issued by the agency.
Meanwhile, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has implemented traffic management measures to keep vehicles moving along EDSA and divert motorists to alternative routes while the interchange work continues.
Commuters were warned of possible delays and advised to allow extra travel time over the weekend.
The shutdown follows a blaze involving a tourist bus along the southbound lane of the EDSA-Ortigas Flyover on Friday evening.
The tourist bus, en route to Cavite, caught fire at about 6:10 p.m., disrupting evening rush-hour traffic and forcing the temporary closure of two lanes near White Plains Avenue.
No passengers were aboard; only the driver was present and managed to escape without injury.