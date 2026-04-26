EDSA-Ortigas flyover closes after tourist bus fire

The EDSA-Ortigas flyover remains closed to motorists on Sunday, 26 April, after a tourist bus fire earlier prompted authorities to carry out structural evaluations and safety work, officials confirmed.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said the full closure was necessary “to ensure the safety of the motoring public” while crews cleaned affected sections, reinstalled damaged road safety devices, and conducted load testing of the flyover’s concrete deck.