Southbound EDSA Magallanes flyover to close for repairs

The Department of Public Works and Highways – National Capital Region (DPWH‑NCR) announced that a portion of the southbound lanes of the EDSA Magallanes flyover will be closed from 10 p.m. on 1 April to 4 a.m. on 5 April for rehabilitation work.
In a statement, DPWH‑NCR said the closure is necessary to allow asphalt works and repair of expansion joints.
“Magkakaroon ng pansamantalang full road closure sa bahagi ng southbound ng flyover, upang mabigyang daan ang asphalt works, at ang pagsasaayos ng mga expansion joints,” the agency said.
The northbound lanes will remain open, but motorists are advised to consider alternate routes, including EDSA Service Road, Chino Roces Avenue, Antonio Arnaiz Avenue, and Osmeña Highway, to avoid potential delays.
The agency said the lanes are expected to reopen on schedule ahead of the end of Holy Week, when traffic volume is expected to surge.