Fuel hikes cut EDSA traffic by up to 7%, MMDA says

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority reported a slight decline in vehicle volume along EDSA following recent fuel price increases.
MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III said traffic volume dropped by around 5 to 7 percent, equivalent to about 20,000 to 30,000 fewer vehicles per day.
“Ang nakikita natin it is 5–7% reduction lang. So it's around 20,000–30,000 vehicles per day,” Torre said during a press briefing Tuesday, 24 March.
He said the data was based on vehicle counts conducted from Monday to Wednesday last week to assess traffic patterns amid rising fuel costs.
Torre added that the agency is reviewing traffic data to determine the cause of fluctuations in vehicle volume.
“Examine ulit namin bakit biglang dumami kung yan may significantly supported by legal data o baka naman mamaya may isa na traffic lang dahil may kabagalan o baka may mga aberya sa kalsada,” he said.
Meanwhile, Torre said the MMDA is preparing contingency measures ahead of a planned transport strike scheduled from Thursday to Friday.
He said the deployment of free bus rides will depend on real-time monitoring through the agency’s CCTV system, particularly in major roads and transport hubs.
“Sa amin, if may makita tayo na stranded passengers na hindi na ma-service nitong mga natitirang sasakyan sa ruta na iyon, ide-deploy na,” Torre said.