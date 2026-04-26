Black humor

The victim sued the attacker, Antonia Eastwood, who reportedly carried out the act in retaliation for being banned from the wedding over a feud, Fox News reported.

Last week, a British court handed Eastwood a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered her to perform 160 hours of community service, according to Fox News.

Meanwhile, a female commentator for an online game in China drew criticism from internet users for allegedly wearing revealing clothes during a livestream session for the electronic game Naraka: Bladepoint, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The woman, known by her alias Zhazha, was noticed by viewers adjusting her legs while wearing a miniskirt, while her male co-host appeared relaxed in a suit, according to the SCMP.

Some viewers accused Zhazha of trying to attract the male gaze and doubted her claim that organizers never dictated what she should wear.

In the next livestream, Zhazha amused online viewers by appearing completely in black. The game analyst wore a black dress and wig and painted her skin black, the SCMP reported.

One commenter, recalling the criticism over Zhazha’s attire in the previous episode, posted: “I hope people can focus on a female commentator’s analysis of the game, rather than how short her skirt is.”