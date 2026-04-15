Germany jails Chinese student in Pelicot-like rape case

Zhongyi J. filmed the abuse each time and stored the videos on a hard drive, the court said. In one case, the assault lasted more than three hours.

“The aim in each case was to sedate the victim so heavily that she showed no defensive reactions even when in severe pain,” the court statement said.

Zhongyi J. was found guilty of six counts of aggravated rape and two counts of attempted murder.

Before announcing the verdict, judge Markus Koppenleitner said the crimes had shown “contempt for humanity and women on a truly monstrous scale.”

“Even experienced criminal investigators were horrified by the extent of the contempt for women evident in the footage,” the court said.

Zhongyi J. had drugged the victim with a cocktail of three anesthetics.

Her breathing had stopped several times during the assaults and it was only by chance that she had survived, the court said.

Zhongyi J. came to Germany in 2023 to study for a master’s degree in robotics, a court spokesperson told Agence France-Presse.

The defendant confessed to the crimes during his trial, but “although (he) showed remorse, he had not yet recognized the full gravity of his actions,” the court said.