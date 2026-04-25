PFF bares World Cup buildup

The strategy proved effective, enabling the team to navigate a challenging group and secure qualification through composure and consistency.

As a result, aside from World Cup qualification, the Filipinas rose up in the FIFA world ranking by two places and are now ranked 39th in the world.

“We’re pretty proud of the FIFA ranking. Over the last couple of months, we’ve been working towards getting back in the top 40,” Torcaso commented.

“That shows the commitment that everyone has put into this national team, not only in recent times, but over the last four to ten years. So we’re really excited by constantly moving up the rankings and we want to keep pushing more and more. 39 is not where we want to stop. We want to keep going.”