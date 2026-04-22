Torcaso targets impressive finish in Brazil

The Philippines aims for no less than a spot in the knockout stages once the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup gets underway.
Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso said they want to be a formidable side as they seek to elevate their preparation with more than a year to get ready before the biggest women’s football tournament in the world kicks off in Brazil.
The Philippines, which now sits at No. 38 in the world rankings, secured a spot in the World Cup after beating Uzbekistan, 2-0, in a play-in match of the AFC Asian Cup in Australia last March.
“Proper preparation is not just about playing more games, it’s about having the players in the best possible condition, physically and mentally, and ensuring they are performing consistently at their clubs. We are building a program where every detail matters,” Torcaso said.
“Our objective is very clear: we are going to the World Cup to compete and not just participate. We will do what we can to get out of the group. That means our preparation has to be deliberate and aligned with that ambition.”
Torcaso wants the Filipinas to squeeze in as many tournaments and friendly matches against tough opponents to make sure they will be sharp once they arrive in Brazil.
“From June onwards, we will maximize every FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) window, expose the team to different styles across continents, and continuously raise our standards in both training and competition,” Torcaso said.
The Philippines made its World Cup debut in New Zealand in 2023 and finished with one win and two losses.
Since the World Cup, the Filipinas have continued to improve, reaching the knockout stages of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
The Philippines dethroned defending champion Vietnam, 0-0 (6-5), via penalty shootout in the final of the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand last December.
Veterans Sara Eggesvik, Hali Long, and Olivia McDaniel are expected to banner the Filipinas in another World Cup stint, with star striker Sarina Bolden set to return before the year ends as she makes a full recovery from her anterior cruciate ligament injury.
The 20th Asian Games in Japan from 19 September to 4 October will also be part of their preparation, where they are expected to face powerhouses such as South Korea, China, and Japan.