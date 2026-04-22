Torcaso targets impressive finish in Brazil

The Philippines, which now sits at No. 38 in the world rankings, secured a spot in the World Cup after beating Uzbekistan, 2-0, in a play-in match of the AFC Asian Cup in Australia last March.

“Proper preparation is not just about playing more games, it’s about having the players in the best possible condition, physically and mentally, and ensuring they are performing consistently at their clubs. We are building a program where every detail matters,” Torcaso said.

“Our objective is very clear: we are going to the World Cup to compete and not just participate. We will do what we can to get out of the group. That means our preparation has to be deliberate and aligned with that ambition.”

Torcaso wants the Filipinas to squeeze in as many tournaments and friendly matches against tough opponents to make sure they will be sharp once they arrive in Brazil.

“From June onwards, we will maximize every FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) window, expose the team to different styles across continents, and continuously raise our standards in both training and competition,” Torcaso said.