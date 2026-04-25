High-value drug target nabbed

The operation, conducted around 5:20 p.m. and concluded at about 7:13 p.m., was led by the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Ilocos Norte Police Office units and other regional support units.

Authorities seized roughly 3 grams of suspected shabu valued at P20,400. Of this, 1 gram worth P6,800 was allegedly sold to an undercover operative, while 2 grams worth P13,600 were recovered from her possession.

Nondrug evidence included a light blue pouch, brown sling bag, two mobile phones, a marked P1,000 bill used as buybust money, identification cards, documents and a black Honda motorcycle.

Police said the inventory and marking of evidence were done at the scene in the presence of the suspect and required witnesses, using alternative recording devices in line with legal procedures. Authorities also disclosed that the suspect’s husband, Caledonia Adonis Saturnino Jr., had previously been arrested for illegal drug activities.