High-value target arrested in San Nicolas drug bust, P20K worth of shabu seized

The operation, conducted at around 5:20 p.m. and concluded at approximately 7:13 p.m., was led by the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Ilocos Norte Police Office units, and other regional support units.

Seized from the suspect were approximately 3 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of ₱20,400. Of this, 1 gram valued at ₱6,800 was allegedly sold to an undercover operative, while 2 grams worth ₱13,600 were recovered as part of her possession.

Non-drug evidence recovered during the operation included a light blue pouch, a brown sling bag, two mobile phones, a marked ₱1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, identification cards, documents, and a black Honda motorcycle with plate number I9932A.

Police said the inventory and marking of evidence were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspect and required witnesses, with the use of alternative recording devices in compliance with legal procedures.

Authorities also disclosed that the suspect’s husband, identified by the PNP as Caledonia Adonis Saturnino Jr., had been previously arrested in connection with illegal drug activities.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will face charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.