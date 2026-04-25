Cats’ got our hearts

Guided by its vision of creating an inclusive environment, “CoMEOWnity” focuses on everyday acts of care — regular feeding, safe shelter, medical attention and thoughtfully designed adoption drives — ensuring that stray cats are treated with dignity and compassion.

Done in partnership with Pet Kingdom, CARA Welfare Philippines, City Cats Cubao and Cats of Araneta City, the program reflects a shared effort to make animal welfare a fundamental part of city living.

“CoMEOWnity” is also dedicated to the memory of one of Cubao’s most famous resident — Filipina chef and restaurateur Margarita Forés.

Gaita is remembered for her affection for cats — especially strays — and her love for strays continues to inspire acts of kindness among cat-lovers — everywhere.

Among the program’s key initiatives is a Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) effort in partnership with CARA Welfare Philippines, ensuring humane and sustainable management of the stray cat population.

Rescued cats are housed at the Araneta City cattery, where they receive regular meals, veterinary care, and ongoing attention, supported by sponsored cat food and essential supplies.

Beyond rescue, “CoMEOWnity” opens doors to second chances through its adoption drives, helping match stray cats with loving individuals and families.

During its first-ever cat adoption event held on 12 April at Ali Mall, all rescued and neutered cats successfully found new homes, proving how community involvement can transform lives.

Through this initiative, the City of Firsts continues to build an inclusive space that safeguards the health and well-being of stray cats. It also actively engages tenants, employees, residents, and partner organizations in shaping a city that is not only a destination for culture and entertainment, but also a model of humane urban living.

“Through programs like CoMEOWnity, we are in the high hopes that it will encourage greater awareness and shared responsibility toward stray cats,” said Go. “Compassion and empathy are at the heart of who we are — and through them, we affirm our responsibility to care for those who cannot care for themselves.”

For more information about Araneta City’s “CoMEOWnity,” visit its official Facebook page: www.facebook.com/comeownity.