A dream answered: Kiray Celis shares first pregnancy journey

Tears flowed freely as actress-comedienne revealed a life-changing moment—she is expecting her first child with husband .
In a heartfelt video shared on social media, Kiray documented the instant she confirmed her pregnancy. What began as a quiet, personal check quickly turned into an emotional breakthrough, as the positive result left her overwhelmed. Unable to contain her feelings, she reached out to Stephan, who soon joined her—both visibly moved as the reality of their new chapter began to sink in.
The couple, who married in 2024, marked the milestone with raw and unfiltered emotion, offering a glimpse into a moment they had long hoped for. Accompanying her post, Kiray penned a message filled with gratitude and love, describing their baby as the sweetest answer to their prayers.
Now stepping into motherhood, the actress embraces a new role—one shaped by faith, patience, and a long-awaited blessing.