Joj Agpangan announces first pregnancy

Actress and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Joj Agpangan has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Danny Fries, sharing the news through a vlog.
“We’re pregnant! We’re gonna be mom and dad. This is like the biggest blessing–– we’ve been waiting for this one and we’re just so happy,” she said.
Agpangan said the pregnancy came after a period of trying to conceive, including consulting a fertility clinic. “We’ve been praying for this one… after a week, I got pregnant,” she added.
She also shared that becoming a mother has long been part of her plans, saying she had expressed her desire to have children early in her relationship with her husband.
The couple, now based in the United States, have given their baby the nickname “Baby Maddie” as they await further updates in the pregnancy.